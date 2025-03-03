Pump Track Planned For Porirua's Postgate Park

An under-utilised Porirua green space is to be transformed into a pump track for riders of all ages.

The southern end of Postgate Park in Whitby has been set aside for the 1000 sqm asphalt track, where bikes, scooters and skateboards can be ridden over jumps and turns.

This track is the brainchild of Whitby dad Daniel Heath, through Mana Cycle Group, and he has been responsible for fundraising the full amount needed to build the track so there is no burden on ratepayers. He says the location makes it accessible from walkways across Whitby, the eastern Porirua suburbs and Bothamley Park.

"This is going to be a world-class track built by Velosolutions, who are global experts in this type of construction, with other tracks they've built used for regional and national competitions," Daniel says.

"We love it when kids are off their devices and outside, and a pump track promotes physical activity, skill development and fun. But it’ll be for older kids too - I know plenty of adults who will be hanging out to give this a go!"

Daniel says the idea for a pump track in this part of Porirua has been around since the Covid lockdowns and it’s been a challenge to fundraise and get to this point. While Porirua schools have built bike tracks, they don’t have the resources or space to build something with challenging elements like a pump track, he says.

"I felt as a community we could do better and the schools can save their valuable play space, and funds, for other things. There is plenty of space at Postgate Park and even with the track at one end, there will still be a lot of the park space still available."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says a facility like this is a win-win for the Porirua community.

"It’s going to be an asset for our residents, and visitors," she says.

"It makes perfect sense for Porirua City Council to be in partnership with Mana Cycle Group to use a part of Postgate Park, and I congratulate Daniel and Mana Cycle Group team for all the heavy lifting they’ve done to get the project to fruition."

Construction is set to start in mid or late April and take six weeks.

© Scoop Media

