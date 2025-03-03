NRC Seeking Feedback On Marsden Maritime Holdings, Northport Proposal

Northland Regional Council is seeking feedback on a proposal that would see the ownership structure of Marsden Maritime Holdings (MMH) and Northport simplified, to set the region’s port up for the future.

Together with investment partners Port of Tauranga and Tupu Tonu (Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Ltd), the council is proposing to create a new joint-venture company combining MMH and Northport.

Shareholding in the new company would be NRC (43%), Tupu Tonu (7%) and Port of Tauranga (50%), and would increase Northland’s stake in the port - a regionally-significant asset.

Feedback on the proposal is open until 28 March - for more information go to www.nrc.govt.nz/MMHproposal

CityLink bus services at Vine St

A reminder to CityLink Whangārei bus passengers that the bus hub has moved from Rose Street to Vine Street.

All CityLink buses now start and finish their journeys at Vine Street, while construction of the new Rose Street bus hub is ongoing.

The bus office and toilets are available in the Vine Street car park. Staff are ready to help with all your BeeCard top-ups, purchases and queries. Look for the portacom with the posters! Vine Street car park remains open.

The construction works for the new bus hub are estimated to take around seven months, so should complete in July 2025. We apologise for any inconvenience while the works are ongoing.

Follow CityLink on Facebook for all the updates, or go to citylinkwhangarei.co.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

