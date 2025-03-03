ORC To Continue Bus Safety Campaign

The bus safety communications campaign led by ORC is supporting an important outcome for all Dunedin’s communities.

ORC Chief Executive Richard Saunders says: “The key theme of this campaign “we’re all in the same team” , is focused on promoting tolerance, inclusivity and respect on our buses. Those involved in the campaign also reflect the diversity that is in our community using the buses. We are especially proud that young people have been both the spark and the creative drive behind this.”

There are a range of different images and messages as part of the campaign. With now almost 3 million views on social media since it started in late January, ORC regards the communication campaign as effective so far in its goal of encouraging respectful and safe behaviour on our buses.

“ORC stands by the important messaging in this campaign focused on tolerance and safety. I do not believe ORC has taken a position on any political issue through the campaign’s messaging and delivery. Those in the campaign are teenage volunteers who are entitled to freedom of speech and choice in what they wear. We are grateful to them for volunteering to be part of the campaign, and for helping us reach young people and wider community with these vital messages.” he says.

ORC will continue with the campaign and keep promoting messages of being ‘on the same team’ to support safety outcomes for the community.

“We have heard, and we respect, the differing positions shared by all parties on this matter.”

Social media posts from this campaign were temporarily paused last week (Thursday) on ORC Facebook as a precaution to protect the young volunteers in the images from comments that could have been made targeting individuals while complaints were addressed.

“The safety and wellbeing of the young people in the images is our priority. Posters and web material are still in place, and the campaign, which is about halfway through, is set to continue, with another push planned for mid-April.”

There have been a number of written complaints, including from The Israel Institute of New Zealand, and ORC has been responding to these as they came in last week . ORC has also received opposing views about the issues raised in complaints, with concerns about whether ORC removed the images used for the campaign.

“As a public service organisation, Otago Regional Council is politically neutral and we have no political intent in any campaign we run. However, we respect the right of respectful expression of all views, and have been communicating directly with all parties writing to us.”

