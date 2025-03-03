Parking Relief On The Way For St Heliers Village

Auckland Transport is proposing changes in St Heliers Village so that more people can enjoy two hours of free parking without having to cut their visit short or worry about being fined for overstaying in the beachfront town centre.

Chairperson of the Ōrākei Local Board, Scott Milne, says the goal is to make it much easier to find a parking spot in the busy shopping and dining area.

“We have to provide the best balance of community contact and convenience while supporting improved access to business and services. We think AT’s proposals will greatly improve parking for locals and visitors alike.”

St Heliers Village Association is pleased there has been a review and are looking forward to some of the changes, but plan to make a submission with some additional ideas for AT to consider when submissions open.

The association says “it has become a real struggle for locals to get a carpark in the village area, and it looks like relief is on the way. Consistent timed restricted parking in the St Heliers Village area will create a greater turnover of shoppers and more clarity around parking times, and therefore more opportunities for local businesses.”

AT is not proposing any parking restrictions around the popular St Heliers Bowling Club, and no paid parking is being considered in the proposals for anywhere in the village area.

Mr Milne says the Ōrākei Local Board is working closely with AT on the proposals.

“We have a few other ideas about how to improve parking around St Heliers Village, and we will let AT know all about them. It’s such a special place, and we want the experience of going there and getting a carpark to be much easier.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

St Heliers Village is also well-served by excellent public transport options for those not looking to drive. AT’s bright blue TāmakiLink buses travel from the city centre at Britomart to St Heliers every 15 minutes along all stops on Tāmaki Drive. Tāmaki Drive also provides safe walking, cycling and e-scooter options to visit St Heliers Village.

“St Heliers Village is a bustling and vibrant area, where locals and other Aucklanders come to enjoy the beach, eat some delicious food,stroll through theshopsand geta fantastic view ofRangitoto Island,” Mr Milne says.

“We want everyone to come and enjoy it, but we must meet motorists’ expectations by providing a modern parking environment that is fair to all. This is your opportunity to view AT’s proposals and give your feedback and be heard. They are listening.”

Ōrākei Local Board and AT invite you to provide feedback at haveyoursay.at.govt.nz, and you’ll find it under the “open for feedback” section. Feedback is open until 31 March 2025.

© Scoop Media

