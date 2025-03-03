Have Your Say On The Proposed Fees And Charges For 2025/26

Horowhenua District Council is asking the community for feedback on its Food Act and Resource Management Act fees and charges for the 2025/26 financial year. These fees would be effective from 1 July 2025.

Fees and charges ensure the funding of services provided by Council is fairly split between users and the rest of the community. Feedback is sought specifically on the Food Act and Resource Management Act fees and charges for the 2025/26 financial year. These fees must be consulted on.

These activities are funded by the fees paid by those using a service as well as rates to reflect the benefits to the community as a whole and to those who generate the need for it. For example, a Food Control Plan benefits the business handling the food but also provides the community with reassurance that the places they are eating are safe and hygienic, therefore it makes sense for this activity to be funded by both.

Council needs to increase some fees and charges to maintain its levels of service and ensure there is not too much of the cost falling on the ratepayer. The proposed fees would increase by an average of 2.8% and there will be other changes to a small number of fees.

This process is usually done as part of Council's draft Annual Plan consultation process, however this year's Annual Plan does not include any significant change to what was consulted on during the Long Term Plan 2024-44 process last year. The Local Government Act recognises that where Councils are sticking with the Long Term Plan and not making significant or material changes, consultation isn’t needed as there are no key decisions to ask about. The draft Annual Plan is being prepared for adoption on 14 May 2025.

Fees and charges will be set alongside the Annual Plan.

