NPDC On The Hunt For The District’s 2025 Local Legends

Some of our 2024 NPDC Citizens’ and Youth award recipients: Left to Right - Back: Major Michael Fabish, Colin Johnston, Ann Hatch, Mayor Neil Holdom, Ron Payne, Vicki Meijer, Wesley Milne, Second Lieutenant Stephen Bovett Front: Brian Eriksen, Tiri Porter, Diane Jones, Trevor Bremner, Rin Leadbetter, Kaden Rowe - Absent: Karen Eliason, Hayley Flay and Faith Lokeni (Youth). Photo/Supplied.

It’s time to recognise the people who have given years of service and made a significant contribution to the district’s well-being by nominating them for an NPDC Citizens’ award or NPDC Youth award.

Nominations are now open for the two awards, which recognise the hard-working unsung heroes who make our community tick.

“It’s always special to meet the people who go above and beyond for our district and these awards are just one of the ways we can repay and acknowledge them for the tremendous work they do in our community,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

“Last year we introduced the Youth Award to recognise those outstanding 12 to 24-year-olds who don’t meet the long service criteria of the Citizens’ Award but are doing some great things and we got some outstanding nominations through.

“If you know someone who works tirelessly behind the scenes, or is always willing to help their community, no matter how big or small, let’s recognise them with an NPDC Citizens’ award or NPDC Youth award,” says Mayor Holdom.

Established in 1979, the annual Citizens’ Awards recognise up to 12 ‘local legends’ across a range of fields while the new Youth Awards will recognise up to three people.

Go to our website to check out the criteria and to submit a nomination (npdc.govt.nz/locallegends). You can also pick up a form from NPDC’s Civic Centre on Liardet Street, or Puke Ariki and community libraries or email enquriries@npdc.govt.nz.

Nominations close 5pm, Friday 6 June with the recipients announced at an event in July.

Fast Facts

NPDC Citizens’ Awards has been running annually since 1979.

Each year up to 12 Citizens and three Youth awards are given from nominations made by New Plymouth district residents.

In 2024 a new Youth Award was introduced where residents can nominate a person between the ages of 12 and 24 years for their services to the community.

Winners will be honoured with an awards ceremony at the New Plymouth’s Council Chambers.

