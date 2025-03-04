This March: Experience A Celebration Of Colour, Culture, And Community

Revelers at last year’s Holi Colour Splash. Photo credit: Anna Menedez. Photo/Supplied.

Tauranga’s vibrant cultural calendar is in full swing, with a series of events bringing communities together to celebrate culture and connection. Following the success of last month’s Asian Food Festival, March will feature two more major cultural celebrations.

Tauranga’s much-loved Holi Colour Splash is set to return to Memorial Park’s Jordan Field on Saturday, 8 March, promising a celebration of colour, culture, and community connection. Holi, widely known as the Festival of Colours, is a Hindu tradition celebrated around the world, symbolising unity, joy, and new beginnings. People of all faiths and backgrounds come together to throw coloured powders over each other in a symbolic celebration of spring, the harvest, and new life.

Now in its ninth year, the Tauranga Holi Colour Splash has become a popular event, drawing families and friends to enjoy a day filled with live music, traditional dance performances, henna art, delicious Indian street food, and a fun obstacle course for children. Attendees are encouraged to wear white or light colours and can purchase eco-friendly, non-toxic coloured powders at the event. And, of course, leave looking like they have rolled through a rainbow!

Getting the shot! Fun for all ages at the Holi Colour Splash. Photo credit: Anna Menedez. Photo/Supplied.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Coming up on Saturday, 22 March, the iconic Tauranga Multicultural Festival returns to The Historic Village. This highly anticipated annual event celebrates the many cultures that call Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty home. It is a fantastic opportunity to learn about different traditions, connect with local communities, and discover the services available to residents. The festival will feature a day full of live music, cultural performances, international food, market stalls, and interactive activities.

Performers at a past Tauranga Multicultural Festival. Photo credit: Katie Cox. Photo/Supplied.

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund is once again proud to support these events. This collaborative fund — established by Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, TECT, Tauranga City Council, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council — ensures local community led events continue to thrive, delivering positive social outcomes, and enriching our city by providing locals and visitors with a wide range of events to enjoy throughout the year.

Nelita Byrne, Tauranga City Council’s Manager of Venues and Events, highlights the importance of funding for these celebrations.

"Community-led events like Holi Colour Splash and the Tauranga Multicultural Festival play a vital role in bringing people together and fostering a sense of belonging. The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund helps ensure these events not only continue but also evolve, providing meaningful cultural experiences that reflect the diversity of our city."

Holi Colour Splash event organiser, Bela Dasi, is grateful for the fund’s ongoing support.

"With their help, we can create a vibrant Holi culture and a successful event in Tauranga. We all love coming together for a festival that fosters an open-hearted, happy community. With strong local funding, we can guarantee this year’s Tauranga Holi Colour Splash festival will take you on a magical journey."

Tauranga City Council’s support for these events aligns with its broader commitment to inclusivity and community connection. With a wealth of cultural and community events available, Tauranga is a place where people from all backgrounds can come together in shared celebration. Paula Naude, Manager of Community Development & Emergency Management, highlights this commitment.

"Tauranga is home to a diverse and growing community, and we are committed to creating a city where everyone feels welcome and included. Through other initiatives like the Welcoming Communities Programme, we continue to support events and initiatives that foster connection, celebrate diversity, and strengthen our sense of belonging."

Event details:

Holi Colour Splash

Memorial Park, Jordan Field

Saturday, 8 March 2025, 2pm – 6pm

26th Annual Tauranga Multicultural Festival

The Historic Village

Saturday, 22 March 2025, 10am – 5pm

For more information, visit: www.whatsontauranga.co.nz

© Scoop Media

