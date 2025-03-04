Feeback Sought On Naming Policy

Names are important - they represent who we are as a city, and reflect our cultures, our histories and our connections to the environment around us and to each other.

Porirua City is updating its Naming Policy to replace the Street and Road Naming Policy and Process that was introduced in 2006, and we want to hear what residents think.

The policy will cover how new streets, facilities, parks and reserves in Porirua will be named.

"It’s important that we get feedback from our community on this updated policy and partner with Ngāti Toa to ensure any new streets, parks or Council facilities built in Porirua are named in a way that reflect this city’s diverse cultures, identities and shared history," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"The policy isn’t about renaming existing streets or places, it’s setting out themes for new names as the city grows."

The three suggested naming principles include celebrating names of significance to Porirua’s communities.

Council is also seeking feedback on including historical people or events and noteworthy members of the community to its new policy. These are people or events who might have had an association with a specific part of Porirua or the whole city.

Another suggested principle is the names of significant geographical features, landscapes, and flora and fauna associated with different parts of Porirua.

Some of these principles are included in the existing policy for certain Porirua suburbs.

Council’s partnership with Ngāti Toa means the iwi can suggest and/or endorse names for the city that honour local Māori history and connections to the whenua/land.

The 11-question survey is currently live on Porirua City’s consultation page and will close at 5pm on Tuesday 11 March.

To find out more or have your say, visit poriruacity.govt.nz/consultation .

To view the existing policy, please visit poriruacity.govt.nz/policies .

