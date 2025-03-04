Porirua Celebrating 60 Years As A City

Porirua city is turning 60 this year. We officially became a city on Saturday 2 October 1965 when our population hit 20,000, meeting the threshold (at the time) to become a city.

Today Porirua is home to more than 62,000 people and our city is growing and changing all the time.

It is a vibrant, diverse and welcoming place that is expected to grow to be home to more than 83,000 people by 2054, with an extra 10,000 homes needed.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says it’s a privilege to represent Porirua during this milestone year.

"While Porirua has a long and rich history, the period we have been a city is relatively short. Porirua became a borough in 1961 and a city four years later in 1965.

"I was born in Porirua and have lived all but 10 years here. For me, it’s where I live and work and is a place I am proud to call my home.

"A 60th celebration is usually called a diamond anniversary but for me Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour is the jewel in our crown. We haven’t always looked after it as well as we could or should, but the recent signing of Te Wai Ora o Parirua - the Porirua Harbour Accord shows a shared commitment to restoring the special taonga, which our city is centred around," she says.

We will be marking our city’s actual birthday more formally nearer to the date. In the lead-up to our 60th birthday we’re spotlighting photos of notable events and places in Porirua’s recent history in a #60for60 campaign.

You can see the photos - which are published at least weekly - on our Facebook page or check out our dedicated web page, which gets updated as the photos get published: poriruacity.govt.nz/60for60

