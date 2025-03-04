Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunedin Water Bills Doubling ‘a Result Of Years Of Underinvestment’

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 11:09 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Dunedin City Council argues local water bills doubling ‘inevitable’ over the next 10-years as they seek consultation on a replacement for its Three Waters department.

“What we’re seeing is the result of years of underinvestment in local water infrastructure” said Sam Warren, Local Government Campaigns Manager for the Taxpayers’ Union.

“Paying more than $4,200 a year on water – even after adjusting for 10-years of inflation – doesn’t seem at all acceptable for Dunedin ratepayers.”

“Councils long-ago have taken their eye of their core responsibilities; pipes, roads and rubbish. Doing too many other things and neglecting critical infrastructure is exactly why councils up and down the country are in this position.”

“Now, quite predictably, it’s the ratepayer copping the backlog of poor planning decisions and years of underinvestment. Better asset management and stronger focus are desperately needed in councils to mitigate these absurdly expensive blowouts.”

“Council must stop spending on all ‘nice-to-haves’ and mayoral vanity projects to reduce the impact on ratepayers. Is Council capable of exercising financial discipline?”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 