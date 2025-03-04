Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
‘A Council Without Priorities’ - Hastings Council's Embarrassing Dams Failure

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 11:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

A report released by the Ombudsman has found Hastings District Council failed to properly maintain its streams and damns prior to Cyclone Gabrielle despite concerns raised during 2016 and 2021 reviews.

Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren, commented:

“Once again they’ve dropped the ball in meeting their most basic obligations towards locals.”

“We're seeing here a council without priorities – focusing on nice-to-haves when really ratepayers just want them to get on with the basics. Roads, pipes, infrastructure, waste.”

“The relevant issues were not addressed in time, and unfortunately, the worst happened.”

“Sure, they’ve said they have accepted the Ombudsman’s findings – but will they learn? There needs to be a drastic return of focus towards core council business. It's time to lead like adults are in charge.”

