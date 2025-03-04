Economic Growth, Infrastructure And Housing The Focus Of Hawke’s Bay Regional Deal Proposal

The five Hawke’s Bay councils submitted a joint proposal to central government last week with the aim of securing a new Hawke’s Bay Regional Deal.

Hastings Mayor, Sandra Hazlehurst says in line with the Government’s strategic framework, the Hawke’s Bay proposal centres around driving economic growth, delivering connected and resilient infrastructure and improving the supply of affordable and quality housing.

“These mirror some of our most important regional priorities in Hawke’s Bay so we are well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity.”

She says the new funding and financing tools announced by Government on Friday to help accelerate housing growth, align closely with the region’s aspirations and requests of Government as part of its Regional Deal proposal.

“While much of the detail is yet to come, we are heartened the Government is going to address the infrastructure funding issues that prevent councils from recovering the cost of growth.

“For too long, ratepayers have been left picking up the bill instead of the beneficiaries of the infrastructure and this is something we have really worked to address as part of our proposal to Government.”

Acting Mayor of Napier, Annette Brosnan says while it is imperative the region puts its best foot forward in a bid to capitalise on this opportunity, now is not the time for pitching visionary projects with large price tags.

“In recognising the challenges of the past couple of years, we have approached this opportunity with a commitment to addressing these important issues for the region without placing further burden on ratepayers and taxpayers in the process.”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair, Hinewai Ormsby backs up this notion saying as a collective, the region’s leaders are taking a ‘big picture’ approach and remaining realistic about the currently constrained fiscal environment.

“Ultimately it’s about finding more efficient and long-term ways of local and central Government working together to unlock the full potential of regional New Zealand.”

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker says the successful regional collaboration on Cyclone Gabrielle recovery shows councils are set up to collaborate on regional deals.

“We have seen first hand the value of working together as a region and of speaking with one voice to central Government, as evidenced through our approach to securing funding and regulatory relief in our recovery work, our ongoing coordinated approach to Local Water Done Well and proactive region-wide approach on the back of the Kainga Ora housing review.

“With that in mind I would say we are certainly one of the better placed regions when it comes to capitalising on this opportunity for growth and deepening the partnership between the Hawke’s Bay region and central Government at the same time.”

Wairoa Mayor, Craig Little says there is still no doubt the region will need further Government investment for a Regional Deal to prove successful, however he recognises the need to approach this with a long-term view, knowing better fiscal times will come.

“It is reassuring to know the Government has openly committed to developing new financing tools and opening the door to private investment and as I have said before, the sooner that rolls out the better.”

He says while working together as a region on this proposal it is important to reflect on the fact that Hawke’s Bay has quite distinct urban and rural populations.

“As Mayor of Wairoa, I am committed to ensuring the interests of this town and its communities are well represented in any Regional Deal, as will be the same for my fellow Mayors and Chair.”

