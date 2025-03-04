Wellington Councillor Teri O’Neill Announces Council Exit, Reflecting On Six Years Of Impact

After six years of service on the Wellington City Council, Teri O’Neill, Eastern Ward Councillor, has announced the decision not to seek re-election this year.

“Growing up in Kilbirnie, I saw families struggling in a community that deserved better. That shaped my commitment to fight for real change—so that no one would be left behind,” said O’Neill.

“When I was first elected, the challenges were huge: a housing crisis, an unsafe CBD, an underfunded climate response, and a system that ignored its most vulnerable. Then COVID hit, exposing just how deep these inequities ran. But through it all, we fought hard—and we won real change.”

O’Neill’s tenure on the Council has been marked by some of the city’s most ambitious and community-driven initiatives, including:

Eastern Ward Investments: Secured major investments in the Eastern Ward, delivering the Strathmore Community Centre upgrade, Kilbirnie Skate Park & master plan, and funding for Huetepara Park to improve accessibility, safety, and recreation.

Housing & Communities: Championing the most ambitious housing plan in my generation, tripling Wellington’s housing capacity in the reformed District plan.

Transforming Wellington’s Wildlife: Championed the city’s biodiversity leadership, securing ‘Jobs for Nature’ funding in 2020 to double Predator Free investment, sitting on the Zealandia board, and helping fund Capital Kiwi.

“A real highlight was the release of 140 kiwi into the wild in 2024—the first time in over 150 years. Today, Wellington is the only city in the world where biodiversity is increasing, and my home patch, Kilbirnie and Lyall Bay have recently been declared pest-free.”

Delivery of Wellington’s biggest-ever climate budget—$200 million in action. Bus patronage and reliability is back to pre-covid numbers. 22km of new cycle lanes delivered.

City Safety & Community Advocacy: Spent 4 years volunteering at Wellington City Mission to ensure council housing tenants and people experiencing homelessness had a voice.

“Beyond the $10million for Pōneke Promise, this year will be launching a refreshed safety and renewing our commitment to end homelessness to support Rainbow, Māori, and other vulnerable communities better. A real highlight was being able to show Wellington's support for the transgender and takatāpui folk when things got tough - they are a taonga, and our city shines so much brighter when we celebrate that support for one another.

These are transformative changes that will impact generations to come.

Paul Tolich, Labour Party Official, commended O’Neill’s leadership; “Throughout her time on Council, she has consistently fought to keep public assets in public hands, demonstrating unwavering dedication to community well-being, environmental stewardship, and the values of the working class.”

“ To everyone who supported me, challenged me, and fought alongside me—thank you. This has never been just about one person. Change happens when we work together, when we push forward even when the odds feel stacked against us.” Says Cllr O’Neill

What's next?

Although stepping away from council, O’Neill remains committed to the kaupapa that brought them into politics—housing, climate action, and community-driven change.

“There are many ways to create change, and I’m looking forward to stepping into new spaces to keep fighting for the city I love.

Wellington is at a crossroads. The next three years will be make or break—for our climate, our communities, and the future of this city.”

Notes:

At the age of 21, Teri was one of Wellington City's youngest councillors. Within the second term, she was named the Chair of the council’s top three committees, Kōrau Mātinitini, holding responsibility for Social, Cultural, and Economic outcomes.

Teri O’Neill currently sits on the Board of Zealandia, the Wellington City Safety Leadership Group, the Tākina Events Panel, and the Social Change Collective Advisory Group.

In Teri O’Neill’s first term, she was the portfolio holder for Homelessness and the Natural Environment, as well as the Chair of the Regulatory Committee.

At the most recent local body election in 2022, Teri O’Neill was selected as the highest preferred candidate, placing 1st in the Motukairangi Eastern Ward.

