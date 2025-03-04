Trade Waste Bylaw Open For Public Feedback

Council is seeking public feedback on trade waste.

The 2011 Trade Waste Bylaw is being replaced and anyone can make a submission in support or to oppose the proposal.

Trade waste discharged into the public wastewater system can negatively impact the environment and public health. It is produced by businesses including wine producers, manufacturers, food outlets, service stations, abattoirs, fish and mussel processing plants, hairdressers and medical centres. The public wastewater system includes pipes, pumping stations, and treatment plants.

The proposed new bylaw intends to manage discharges by identifying which trade waste activities are considered high risk and which require a trade waste agreement.

It will protect the health and safety of people and the environment from potential adverse effects of harmful substances discharged into the public wastewater system. It will also encourage waste minimisation, cleaner production, efficient recycling and reuse of waste streams at business premises.

You can make a submission online now at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

Submissions close 3 May.

Copies of the proposed draft bylaw are available online at: www.marlborough.govt.nz or at Council offices.

