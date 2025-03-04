Govt Must Remove Barriers For Disabled Workers

The NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi is calling on the Government to ensure that disabled workers needs are being met, following the release of data by Statistics NZ showed that one in three disabled adults in work had unmet needs.

“We are calling on the Government to work with disabled workers and remove the barriers to good, meaningful work,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“Government must make sure that employers know their obligations, and that disabled workers are supported to have their needs at work met.

“Employers have a requirement to change how they operate to make sure that disabled workers can undertake their work safely.

“Rather than working to end discrimination, this Government allowed disabled workers to be paid as little as $1 an hour by scrapping the scheme that topped up the pay of disabled workers to the minimum wage.

“There are more than 260,000 disabled Kiwis in work making an essential contribution to our economy and society. The unemployment rate for those with disabilities is twice the rate of the general population. Yet funding for disabled communities has been cut at Budget 2024 and will likely be cut again at the next budget.

“We need to build a better care economy in Aotearoa New Zealand, one that leads to good work for disabled workers,” said Wagstaff.

