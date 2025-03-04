Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Govt Must Remove Barriers For Disabled Workers

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 5:18 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

The NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi is calling on the Government to ensure that disabled workers needs are being met, following the release of data by Statistics NZ showed that one in three disabled adults in work had unmet needs.

“We are calling on the Government to work with disabled workers and remove the barriers to good, meaningful work,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“Government must make sure that employers know their obligations, and that disabled workers are supported to have their needs at work met.

“Employers have a requirement to change how they operate to make sure that disabled workers can undertake their work safely.

“Rather than working to end discrimination, this Government allowed disabled workers to be paid as little as $1 an hour by scrapping the scheme that topped up the pay of disabled workers to the minimum wage.

“There are more than 260,000 disabled Kiwis in work making an essential contribution to our economy and society. The unemployment rate for those with disabilities is twice the rate of the general population. Yet funding for disabled communities has been cut at Budget 2024 and will likely be cut again at the next budget.

“We need to build a better care economy in Aotearoa New Zealand, one that leads to good work for disabled workers,” said Wagstaff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZCTU on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 