Gordon Campbell: On Why Having Elections Less Often Is A Bad Idea

re we feeling the country is in such capable hands, that we can afford to take a longer break between elections? Outside the parliamentary bubble and a few corporate boardrooms, surely there are not very many people who think that voters have too much power over politicians, and exert it far too often. Yet in the complete absence of a groundswell of public calls to hold elections less often, we’re being given that “choice” regardless. When we cast our ballots next year, we will also be voting in a binding referendum on whether governments should be given the option of extending the term.