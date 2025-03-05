Busted: Man Arrested After Car Break-ins

A man allegedly wandering through Bucklands Beach driveways under the cover of darkness is now facing charges in court.

Police responded to calls before 4.30am on 4 March, where residents had been disturbed around the Marendellas Drive area.

Inspector Rakana Cook, Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, says three vehicles had been broken into.

“On arrival in the area, our staff located a man on Sheralee Place and he was stopped,” he says.

“The staff located a raft of stolen property in his possession, taken from all of the vehicles.

“We have since established he was allegedly scoping out vehicles parked in driveways and on the side of the road.”

Items recovered included wallets, bags, sunglasses and other belongings that had allegedly been stolen.

The 35-year-old man has been charged with burglary and two counts of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle.

He has appeared in the Manukau District Court and remanded in custody to reappear today.

“I’d like to acknowledge our frontline staff who responded so quickly to the initial call for service,” Inspector Cook says.

“Thanks also to the vigilant residents in that area whose quick-thinking enabled a timely response.

“It’s also a reminder of the value of a home CCTV system in these sorts of events.”

Police continue to encourage the community to report suspicious activity by calling 111 so that appropriate action can be taken.

