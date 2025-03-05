“Let’s Celebrate Pride Without Fear” – Mayor Tory Whanau

As we prepare to celebrate Wellington’s Pride parade this weekend, where I’ll proudly march alongside you, I want to emphasise that the Wellington City Council (WCC) is committed to ensuring the parade, and every day in our city, is a safe and inclusive space for all.

Public safety is paramount. To safeguard the rainbow community’s celebration, a dedicated Police response, backed by substantial resources, will be deployed. We’re also working with organisers and community leaders to facilitate a secure and well-managed Pride parade.

The WCC understands the anxiety recent events in Auckland and Christchurch may have caused within our LGBTQ+ community. We stand in solidarity and are resolved to create a safe haven where all rainbow individuals feel welcomed and supported.

Our libraries and community centres have established safety protocols to address potential disruptions and ensure a welcoming environment for all.

We believe that Pride is a celebration of community, and that everyone deserves to celebrate their authentic selves without fear. Hate and bigotry have no home in our city.

