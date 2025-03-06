Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Papakura Fire Update #3

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 8:31 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Smoke from the fire at a Papakura metal recycling premises is being noticed over a larger area of Auckland due to a wind change.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Chris Delfos says that the wind has veered slightly and is spreading the smoke in a more north-easterly direction from the site in Hunua Road.

Several people have called 111 to report that they can smell smoke, from as far away as St Heliers, although the smoke is not visible that far from the site of the fire.

If people can see smoke or flame, they should call 111, but otherwise be aware that the smoky smell is likely to be from the Papakura fire. Keep doors and windows closed to avoid exposure to the smoke.

Fresh firefighters were rotated in at 11pm tonight to replace crews who have been at the scene for several hours, and Chris Delfos says another crew change is planned for 3am.

Heavy machinery is still being used to turn over the metal piles so that firefighters can continue to extinguish the fire.

The number of fire appliances at the scene has been scaled back, with four pumps, three aerials and a command unit still on site, along with support vehicles.

