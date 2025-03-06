Council Proposes Changes To Sensitive Site Provisions

Council is seeking community feedback on proposed amendments to the sensitive sites provisions of the Tairāwhiti Local Alcohol Policy 2024. The proposed changes relate to how the District Licensing Committee considers applications to sell alcohol at a location close to a sensitive site.

The current policy, which came into effect on 26 August 2024, was reviewed following community feedback.

Jo Noble, Director of Sustainable Futures says Council have identified a need to reconsider the policies related to sensitive sites with protection and community views.

"We want to ensure our policies reflect the needs and values of our community while effectively managing alcohol-related harm."

The policy aims to encourage responsible alcohol consumption and reduce alcohol-related harm. It includes provisions for the proximity of new alcohol licenses to sensitive sites such as educational facilities, marae, spiritual facilities, and recreational facilities.

Council is considering two options:

keep the current sensitive site provisions but improve readability, or

change the sensitive site provisions to exempt all new licenses within the CBD and enable the District Licensing Committee to consider exemptions outside the CBD.

"We believe these changes could provide a more balanced approach, supporting both community safety and business development,” says Ms Noble.

“Community input is crucial to the process, and we encourage everyone to share their views,” says Ms Noble.

Submissions close 28 March. For more information and to have your say visit gdc.govt.nz

