$150m Ticket To Nowhere On The National Ticketing System

The Taxpayers' Union can reveal through an Official Information Act request that spending on a National Ticketing System for buses has so far cost $146.4 million (of a $1.338 billion budget over 14 years). NZTA first agreed to the project in 2009, and funding was approved for a business case in 2018.

Of the costs, $527.8 million is for design and build of the system, and further $800 million for operational costs.

Rhys Hurley, Taxpayers’ Union Investigations Coordinator said:

"16 years after the project was first agreed to, all we have is a Christchurch pilot and a local rollout in Timaru already facing problems. This project is the poster-child for how government bureaucracy bloats projects into expensive, inefficient nightmares."

"The rest of the world manages ticketing systems fine - so why in New Zealand does it take more than a decade and a half, and hundreds of millions of dollars, before we even get to the system rolling out?"

“The Motu Move system seems unable to move out of first gear, stuck in a traffic jam of complexity and disagreement."

"When the budget's $1.338 billion, taxpayers have every right to ask where the sense or urgency has been. Instead of getting value for money, we’re seeing endless delays and inflated costs, leaving commuters, councils and taxpayers to pick up the bill.”

