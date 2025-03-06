Contact ORC Now - ECO Fund Applications Closing 31 March

Communities across Otago seeking funds for environmental projects are being reminded grant applications for ORC’s annual more than $1 million ECO Fund close on Monday, 31 March.

ORC’s Manager Environmental Implementation Libby Caldwell says interest has been high since the annual funding round was opened on 1 March, noting that on average each of the earlier 10 funding rounds were oversubscribed by about 300%.

“We want to give all applicants the best advice we can to help get their projects across the line.

There’s still time to contact staff for assistance for determining groups’ needs and eligibility,” she says.

The overall funding this year is a total $1.05 million, having increased from $918,000 last year, which is spread across six categories and is open to a wide range of applicants.

Under the different categories that can include on-ground works, biodiversity enhancement, water quality improvement, pest animal or weed control, native planting and revegetation, education, or administrative support, she says.

“Communities know what matters most locally and these funding programmes can empower them to turn those great ideas into action.”

The ECO Fund underpins the ORC’s partnership with local communities throughout Otago to improve and enhance the environment.

Mrs Caldwell says staff have made some changes to the fund processes which should make applying clearer and easier for applicants to navigate.

“It's a really good plan to speak to council staff early as possible about your project before lodging an application,” she says.

An example of a completed ECO Fund application form from 2024 can be found here, while organisations can get in touch with ORC staff on 0800 474 082 or email ecofund@orc.govt.nz to discuss their project.

“Communities that are either taking their first steps to begin a new project, or looking to continue and expand existing projects, which could improve the environment across numerous types of needs, should consider applying to the ECO Fund” Mrs Caldwell says.

Within the six categories, there is funding for projects up to $15,000, $50,000 and $150,000.

The process

ECO Fund applications this year close on 31 March. A staff panel will then review eligibility and score the applications before the Assessment Panel, made up of three ORC Councillors and one mana whenua representative, undertakes their review and scoring. This panel will next recommend shortlisted applicants at a full Council meeting, which Councillors will vote on.

Background to grants, since starting mid-2018

For 2024, a total 33 environmental projects across Otago were granted a total $854,733 from the annual ECO Fund and Incentives Funding programmes.

Including last year’s 33 recipients, total funds dispersed since mid-2018 is $2.58 million.

Of about $918,000 available last year, a total 65 applicants were initially seeking $2.7 million – about three times oversubscribed – with the 33 successful applicants sharing a total $854,733.

