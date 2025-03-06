Cold Mornings, Showers, And Sunshine

Covering period of Thursday 6th - Monday 10th March

Autumn is in full swing, and it is starting to feel like it. MetService is forecasting a chilly night for the North Island tonight (Thursday), followed by a weekend that brings a mix of sunshine and cloudier periods, with a lingering crispness in the air. While showers are expected late Friday into Saturday across many parts of the country, there will still be plenty of opportunities to take advantage of clearer weather.

Parts of the South Island woke up to their coldest temperatures of the year so far this morning, with inland Canterbury dipping below zero and the Canterbury Plains and Christchurch recording lows around 3°C . The cooling trend continues overnight into Friday morning for the North Island, where single-digit temperatures are expected, and even frosts possible for parts of Waikato and the Central Plateau.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says, “Friday morning is shaping up to be one of the chilliest starts the North Island has seen in a while, so an extra layer may come in handy!”

Despite the cool mornings, Friday and the weekend will feature periods of sunshine, with temperatures in Auckland rebounding to the mid-20s after a chilly spell. However, a southwesterly to southeasterly wind will keep a slight nip in the air for many across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Showers are also in the mix for parts of the South Island on Friday and Saturday, with the North Island seeing some wet weather on Saturday, particularly in the lower and eastern regions. Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti/Gisborne could even see a few thunderstorms on Saturday. By Sunday and Monday, settled weather returns to most of the South Island under a ridge of high pressure, while the eastern and lower North Island continues to see a few showers. Elsewhere in the North Island, conditions are expected to remain dry.

“It will be a mixed bag at times, so it’s worth making the most of the clear spells when they come,” Makgabutlane advises.

Meanwhile, many of us will be thinking about our friends and whānau across the ditch as Tropical Cyclone Alfred continues its westward track, bringing severe weather to Brisbane and the Queensland coast. MetService is closely monitoring the system, but at this stage, it is not expected to have a direct impact on Aotearoa New Zealand’s weather. Updates on Alfred’s progress can be found on the Australian Bureau of Meteorology’s website.

