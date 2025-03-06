Napier Family Centre To Relaunch As Weave Hawke’s Bay

After four decades of serving whānau and individuals across the region, Napier Family Centre will officially relaunch as Weave Hawke’s Bay on Monday.

The new name better reflects the breadth of services offered and the communities supported, from Wairoa to Waipukurau.

While the name has changed, the kaupapa remains the same. CEO Kerry Henderson says the same trusted team are still committed to providing high-quality counselling, financial mentoring, whānau support, and early childhood education.

“Weave represents the way we bring people, services, and community support together—just like a woven whāriki, where every thread adds strength,” Kerry says.

“For many years, we have worked across the wider Hawke’s Bay region, yet our name didn’t always reflect that. More than that, Napier Family Centre no longer captured the full breadth of what we do.”

Today, Weave Hawke’s Bay offers much more than family support. They work alongside individuals, businesses, whānau, and communities in many ways, helping them navigate financial, emotional, and social challenges.

“The name Weave Hawke’s Bay also reflects the way we work,” Kerry says. “Every day, our team brings people and services together to create stronger, more resilient communities. This name allows us to tell our story more clearly and to connect with those who need us across the region.”

The transition to Weave Hawke’s Bay marks a significant milestone in the organisation’s 41 year history while staying true to its founding statement, Te Awhina, Te Aroha – To Help is to Love. To learn more about Weave Hawke’s Bay and its services, visit weavehb.org.nz, going live 10 March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

