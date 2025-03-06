Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water Main Installation Coordinated With Road Re-surfacing

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council is coordinating the laying of a section of new water main alongside High Street, Masterton, with the NZ Transport Agency’s scheduled resurfacing work, to minimise disruption and cost.

The water main work, which will start on Monday 10 March, involves laying 500 metres of water main on the western side of SH2 (High Street), between Judds Road and Fleet Street. This section is scheduled for resurfacing in April by NZTA, which is responsible for state highways.

Water is currently provided to properties on the western side of the road through lateral connections running under the road to the main on the eastern side of High Street.

These are smaller diameter pipes and prone to leaks, which often requires costly and disruptive excavation of the road to repair.

“By installing a new main on the western side of the road, we will make laterals much more accessible, if required,” Council Three Waters Operations & Transition Manager Steve Watt said.

“We will be reinstating the site temporarily after the main is installed, but people will notice it being excavated again when NZTA carries out its work. To be clear, this is not the same work being re-done.”

Households will receive notice of temporary water outages necessary as part of the water main installation.

The Council intends taking a similar approach when NZTA schedules resurfacing of further sections of SH2.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 