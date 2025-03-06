Fuel Removal Operation Successfully Completed

Gordon Campbell: On Why GP Practices Are In Crisis

In a week when PM Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Simeon Brown have been blowing their own trumpets about how supportive they are of GPs, and how they are offering “all New Zealanders” more “choice” in how they access primary health care blah blah blah.... Can we please have some context for the government’s hand-on-heart claims of caring about the health and well-being of ordinary “Kiwis”? In the real world, the rising cost of going to the doctor means that many of those “Kiwis” cannot afford to receive the primary healthcare they need in anything like a timely fashion.