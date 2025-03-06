Fuel Removal Operation Successfully Completed
The latest update on the HMNZS Manawanui response:
- The salvors contracted by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to remove diesel fuel and other pollutants from the HMNZS Manawanui off Samoa have successfully completed their work.
- The objective at the start of this work - to remove as much of the fuel and other pollutants on board as possible and remove this environmental risk - has been achieved.
- Using their considerable knowledge and expertise, the salvors have reached and checked all tanks and in some cases compartments, and other locations that could contain diesel fuel, and oil and other pollutants, New Zealand Defence Force Senior National Representative, Commodore Andrew Brown said.
- In total 55 tanks or compartments were reached and checked. Ten tanks were not accessed as they were known to be either empty or not to contain pollutants.
- A total of 284 dives were made, with typically two divers each dive. Commodore Brown said, “This was some of the most challenging diving operations – accessing the ship’s hardest to reach tanks – those at the very bottom of where Manawanui lays on its side.” As liquids have been extracted, tanks have been sealed.
- Over 320,000 litres of diesel fuel mixed with seawater has been removed and from this just over 300,000 litres of usable diesel fuel has been extracted. Another 45,000 litres of liquid including waste oils and diesel fuel/seawater has also been removed and will be returned to New Zealand and processed for safe disposal. Final amounts can be confirmed once assessments are complete.
- Commodore Brown said, “The recovery work has given us a clearer picture of the damage sustained to tanks during the grounding. We know diesel fuel escaped through damaged tanks and pipes. Some was consumed in the substantial fire on board before the ship sank. Our Navy divers also worked hard to contain and capture ongoing leaks.
- “Continuous environmental monitoring has shown earlier diesel fuel that did escape to sea, dissipated relatively rapidly, evaporating from wind and wave action, as this type of light diesel fuel is known to do. This was also confirmed by an independent international assessment.
- As stated at the start of this work, while there may be some very small amount of residual diesel fuel remaining somewhere in the vessel, we are confident the salvors have been extremely careful and thorough, checking tanks and in some cases compartments and other locations that could contain diesel fuel, oil and other pollutants.
- “Regular testing by Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa has reported consistently low hydrocarbons and confirmed the seawater and marine life in this area are clear and uncontaminated. As a result, the precautionary zone in the area that carried a warning on fishing was reduced and then removed – a very welcome outcome for local communities.
- “Significant efforts have got us to this stage and the work doesn’t stop here. The salvors have turned now to the removal of equipment, weapons, ammunition and debris from in and around the ship and then making it secure.
- “We’ll be taking the recovered items and all the remaining unprocessed liquid back to New Zealand for processing and safe disposal,” said Commodore Brown.
- “Our priority continues to be to minimise any possible environmental impacts, and to do a careful and thorough job. As I have always said, this Operation will take time, but we are committed to doing the right thing.