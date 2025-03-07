Man Charged With Drug Offending And Weapon Possession In Hamilton

A 47-year-old man is before the courts after a report was made by a Hamilton CBD business.

At around 3.30pm yesterday, the Hamilton Neighbourhood Policing Team was conducting a foot patrol in Hamilton’s CBD, when they were notified of a man acting suspiciously on Worley Place.

Police located the man and after initial enquiries, took him into custody.

Upon his arrest, Police located a large knife, around $3,200 cash, a drug utensil, and around 6.5 grams of Methamphetamine.

The 47-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today, charged with possessing a knife in a public place, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of methamphetamine utensils.

The Hamilton Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to work within Hamilton CBD alongside local businesses, and our partner organisations to ensure the community is safe and feels safe. Police would like to thank them for their ongoing support.

Police would also like to thank the members of the public for their continuous reporting of suspicious and unlawful behaviour within the Hamilton CBD.

If you see any suspicious or unlawful behaviour, please contact Police on 111 immediately with as much information as you can safely gather.

To report after-the-fact or for non-emergencies, please contact us at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

