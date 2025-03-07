Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unexplained Death In Northcote Point

Friday, 7 March 2025, 4:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are making enquiries into an unexplained death in Northcote Point this afternoon.

At around 1.29pm, a Police unit was flagged down by a member of the public on Stafford Road.

A man was unconscious at the entrance to the walkway through to Alfred Street.

Medical assistance was immediately provided to the man but sadly he died at the scene.

Enquiries are now underway to establish what has occurred and how the man ended up at the location.

The Stafford Road off-ramp is currently closed while a scene examination is carried out.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who saw anything in the lead up to Police arriving at the scene.

Please contact 105 using the reference number P061837652.

© Scoop Media

