Taupō District Councillor Park Resigns

Taupo District Council has today received the resignation of Councillor Anna Park.

Anna has been a long-serving councillor with nearly 15 years as an elected member and we appreciate the huge contribution she has made to our community.

Her resignation is within 12 months of local government elections so does not trigger a by-election; instead, our Chief Executive Julie Gardyne has informed council and a paper will go to the next council meeting outlining the options, which are the appointment of an interim councillor or to have the position remain vacant until local elections in October.

Mayor David Trewavas has acknowledged Councillor Park’s resignation and thanked her for her work of over four terms at council. “Anna is a long-serving councillor and we acknowledge the significant contribution she has made to our community,” he said. “We wish her all the very best.”

