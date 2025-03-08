Update: Unexplained Death In Northcote Point

The death of a man at Northcote Point yesterday afternoon, Friday 7 March, has been referred to the Coroner.

Around 1:29pm yesterday, a Police unit was flagged down by a member of the public on Stafford Road, after a man was located unconscious at the entrance to a walkway.

Medical assistance was immediately provided, however he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was completed today which did not identify any suspicious elements.

The case has now been referred to the Coroner who Police will continue to conduct enquiries on behalf of.

