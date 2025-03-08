Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Unexplained Death In Northcote Point

Saturday, 8 March 2025, 2:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The death of a man at Northcote Point yesterday afternoon, Friday 7 March, has been referred to the Coroner.

Around 1:29pm yesterday, a Police unit was flagged down by a member of the public on Stafford Road, after a man was located unconscious at the entrance to a walkway.

Medical assistance was immediately provided, however he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was completed today which did not identify any suspicious elements.

The case has now been referred to the Coroner who Police will continue to conduct enquiries on behalf of.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 