Serious Crash: SH1, Waimate - Canterbury
Saturday, 8 March 2025, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash that
has blocked State Highway 1 at Otaio, near
Waimate.
One person has been critically injured, while
another has serious injuries.
The crash was reported
about 2.50pm, between Springbank Road and Otaio Cemetery
Road.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and
motorists should expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more