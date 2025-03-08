Serious Crash: SH1, Waimate - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash that has blocked State Highway 1 at Otaio, near Waimate.

One person has been critically injured, while another has serious injuries.

The crash was reported about 2.50pm, between Springbank Road and Otaio Cemetery Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and motorists should expect delays.

