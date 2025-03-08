Total Fire Ban For Northland Region

Supplied:FENZ

All outdoor fires will be banned across the whole of Northland Region from midnight tonight (Saturday 8 March) until further notice because of the high fire danger and extreme fire conditions.

Fire and Emergency has extended the prohibited fire season already in place for some areas to cover the entire region.

District Manager Wipari Henwood says that the continuing dry, hot and often windy conditions mean that it is too dangerous to light any outdoor fires, as they will quickly get out of control and be very difficult for firefighters to extinguish.

Crews are still working to put out vegetation fires at Mangakahia and Otaua, and Fire and Emergency is continuing to monitor the sites of recent large fires at Waipoua and Kaimaumau.

"We have a huge fire risk at present and all of the recent fires are taking their toll on our firefighters," Wipari Henwood says. "Over 90 percent of Northland's firefighters are volunteers, so the constant call-outs don't just have an impact on them but on their families and their employers or their own businesses too."

As well as the ban on lighting fires, Wipari Henwood says people should pause all outdoor activities that generate sparks, including grinding, mowing, welding and using chainsaws until there has been significant rain. Two of this week's fires were caused by sparks from grinders setting fire to vegetation.

"It only takes one spark to ignite a fire in these conditions. People have the best of intentions, but the consequences are severe when a fire starts. We hope the community will get behind us on this until the current conditions ease."

Wherever you are in New Zealand, go to checkitsalright.nz to find out what fire restrictions apply to your location, and for advice on how to protect your whānau and whenua from wildfires.

