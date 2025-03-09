Whakaata Māori Statement on Misleading Media Coverage

Whakaata Māori is aware of a recent media article containing misleading and inaccurate statements regarding a private whānau event held at our production, training and conference facility, Hawaikirangi, by our Kaihautū, Shane Taurima.

To be clear:

Hawaikirangi is available for public hire.

The event was a private hire, fully paid for, with no cost to Whakaata Māori.

The event itself has never been under scrutiny. The only questions have come from a media outlet citing unnamed sources. Any suggestion otherwise is false and misleading.

A recent confidential employment matter, entirely unrelated to Mr. Taurima, has been incorrectly linked to this event in media reports.

Whakaata Māori upholds high standards of integrity and transparency in all our operations. We take our role as a publicly funded broadcaster seriously and will not allow misinformation to undermine the reputation of our organisation or its leadership.

We are now pursuing legal advice regarding this story and as a result will not be commenting further.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

