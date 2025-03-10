IT Repairs On The Menu At Taupō Repair Cafe

William, Ashley and Nathan from Ashley Cho I.T. are excited to help the community with free I.T. repairs at the next Taupō Repair Café (Photo/Supplied)

Tablet on the blink? Laptop on a go slow? Or is that smartphone not working so smartly? Ashley Cho IT have joined forces with Taupō Repair Cafe to breathe life into your broken IT equipment.

Nathan Cho from Ashley Cho IT says the team love sharing simple tech tips that can save people money and keep their devices running longer.

“We hate seeing perfectly good computers, phones or tablets going to waste just because of small issues which can be easily fixed. We strive to help our clients make the most use out of their tech, and we thought that the Taupō Repair Café was an awesome way to help the community fix devices instead of throwing them out.”

The team will be offering free tech check-ups and basic repairs (like troubleshooting slow computers, performing virus and malware scans), e-waste recycling (collecting old computers and salvaging usable parts to promote sustainability) and cybersecurity awareness (providing essential tips on staying safe online).

As well as IT equipment, dedicated and skilled volunteers will be on hand to repair clothing, bicycles, small appliances, and toys for free. With free repairs, you will find expert help and friendly advice on how to repair everyday items yourself.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Taupō District Council waste minimisation officer Shannon Hanson is excited to see the event grow with the addition of IT equipment repairs.

“We are thrilled to have Ashley Cho IT onboard to educate people on minimising their IT waste. This is a growing area of concern as consumers are not skilled, or don’t know that it is even possible, to fix some of their equipment.”

So what are Nathan’s tips for caring for equipment at home? The IT cliche of “Switch it off and switch it back on again” is worthy advice.

“It sounds obvious, but it actually fixes a ton of issues.” Nathan explains. “Cleaning out dust can stop your device overheating. This can slow down or damage a device, so keeping your computer clean is a must.”

“Deleting stuff you don’t need, like uninstalling unused apps and clearing storage, speeds things up.”

He also advises not to ignore those pesky software updates.

“Keeping everything up to date makes devices more secure and reliable. Many problems are just loose or damaged wires that need a quick fix so always check the cables.”

Ashley Cho IT’s top tips for more sustainable IT are simple:

Fix it before replacing it – A small repair can save a device from the landfill.

Upgrade instead of buying new – Adding RAM or swapping in an SSD can make an old computer feel brand new.

Donate or recycle – If you no longer want or need a device, pass it on or recycle it properly.

Buy quality gear – Cheaper gadgets often do not last, so investing in good, repairable tech pays off.

The Taupō Repair Café is a collaboration of Taupō District Council, Volunteer Great Lake Taupō, Project Tongariro Mahi Aroha, Repair Cafe Aotearoa NZ, Bike Taupō and Taupō Timebank.

The next Repair Café is Saturday 29 March, 10am to 1pm, at the Venture Centre, 250 Spa Road. Find out more about the Repair Café and register your repair at www.taupo.govt.nz/repaircafe.

© Scoop Media

