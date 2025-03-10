Marlborough Matariki Event Fund Open For Applications

Are you part of an organisation planning to hold an event to recognise Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki?

Council is seeking applications for the Mānawatia te Kahui o Matariki/Marlborough Matariki Event Fund which celebrates and supports the regeneration and sustainability of mātauranga Māori associated with Te Kāhui o Matariki.

Marlborough Matariki Event Fund now open for applications (Photo/Supplied)

The contestable fund aims to support events that recognise not only Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki, the public holiday, but also the wider kaupapa and principles of Matariki. The event must take place within Marlborough and be free or low cost, family-friendly and accessible to all.

Priority will be given to events that can demonstrate documented support from iwi and must demonstrate how funding would advance and promote one or more of the three major principles of Matariki.

Applications for the 2025 funding round open today and close 5pm 14 April. To apply go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/events/manawatia-te-kahui-o-matariki-fund-marlborough-matariki-community-event-fund

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

