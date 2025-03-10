Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Matariki Event Fund Open For Applications

Monday, 10 March 2025, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Are you part of an organisation planning to hold an event to recognise Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki?

Council is seeking applications for the Mānawatia te Kahui o Matariki/Marlborough Matariki Event Fund which celebrates and supports the regeneration and sustainability of mātauranga Māori associated with Te Kāhui o Matariki.

Marlborough Matariki Event Fund now open for applications (Photo/Supplied)

The contestable fund aims to support events that recognise not only Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki, the public holiday, but also the wider kaupapa and principles of Matariki. The event must take place within Marlborough and be free or low cost, family-friendly and accessible to all.

Priority will be given to events that can demonstrate documented support from iwi and must demonstrate how funding would advance and promote one or more of the three major principles of Matariki.

Applications for the 2025 funding round open today and close 5pm 14 April. To apply go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/recreation/events/manawatia-te-kahui-o-matariki-fund-marlborough-matariki-community-event-fund

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 