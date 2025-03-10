A Settled Start, Midweek Chill, And A Warmer Finish

Covering period of Monday 10th - Thursday 13th March

MetService is forecasting a week of weather ups and downs, with a settled start giving way to wetter and windier conditions midweek before a recovery in time for week’s end. Temperatures will follow this rollercoaster pattern, with a midweek dip across the lower and eastern parts of both islands, bookended by more typical seasonal warmth.

After a mostly dry and settled Monday for much of the country, rain jackets will be needed by Tuesday and Wednesday as wet and windy conditions return to the South Island, including the possibility of thunderstorms in the far south. The rain and showers will spread to the North Island on Wednesday before mostly clearing by Thursday evening.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane explains, “Fiordland, Southland, Clutha, and Dunedin are set to bear the brunt of the wet weather. While rainfall totals are currently expected to stay below severe weather thresholds, it’s worth keeping an eye on metservice.com for any updates should that change.”

Meanwhile, winds are set to strengthen in the far south on Tuesday. Strong Wind Watches are in place for southern Fiordland, Southland (including Stewart Island), and Clutha, where gusts could reach 100 km/h in exposed areas.

(Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Temperatures start the week with much of the country sitting in the low to mid-20s and parts of Central Otago climbing into the mid to high 20s today. However, by Wednesday, a surge of strong, chilly southwesterlies will push temperatures down into the teens for the lower and eastern regions of both islands. By Friday, however, warmth returns, with most places rebounding to the 20s.

“Once we hit autumn, those temperature recoveries after chilly spells start to take longer and eventually cooler days become the norm. Thankfully, we are not quite there yet and there are some warmer days in store for us by the end of the week,” Makgabutlane says.

© Scoop Media

