Napier Family Centre Is Now Weave Hawke’s Bay

Weave Hawke’s Bay (Photo/Supplied)

After more than 40 years of serving whānau and individuals across the region, Napier Family Centre has today officially relaunched as Weave Hawke’s Bay.

The new name better reflects the breadth of services offered and the communities supported, from Wairoa to Waipukurau.

""For many years, we have worked across the wider Hawke’s Bay region, yet our identity didn’t always reflect that. It became clear that the name Napier Family Centre no longer captured the full breadth of what we do,” says CEO Kerry Henderson.

The new name and brand are the result of careful consideration and consultation with staff and stakeholders.

“We wanted to move forward with a name and brand that honoured our legacy, while looking forward to our future," Kerry says. "Weave represents the way we bring people, services, and community support together—just like a woven whāriki, where every thread adds strength.”

Founded in Napier in 1983 to support families, the organisation has evolved to meet the changing needs of communities across the region. Today, Weave Hawke’s Bay offers a diverse range of services, including counselling, financial mentoring, parenting and whānau support, and early childhood education.

(Photo/Supplied)

"The name Weave Hawke’s Bay also reflects the way we work," Kerry says. "Every day, our team brings people and services together to create stronger, more resilient communities. This name allows us to tell our story more clearly and to connect with those who need us across the region."

The transition to Weave Hawke’s Bay marks a significant milestone in the organisation’s 41-year history while staying true to its founding statement, Te Awhina, Te Aroha – To Help is to Love.

To learn more about Weave Hawke’s Bay and its services, visit weavehb.org.nz.

