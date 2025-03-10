Draft Waste Management And Minimisation Bylaw Opens For Public Feedback

Consultation is now open on a proposed waste bylaw for Marlborough.

Submissions are invited on the Draft Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw 2025. This will replace the Waste Bylaw 2017 which has been superseded by legislative changes and the new kerbside collection service.

The new draft bylaw provides a mechanism for managing and minimising Marlborough’s waste now and into the future.

It will give Council the powers needed to regulate waste in the region and includes requirements for waste management plans for all commercial demolition and construction activities over $2M in value. Currently there is no threshold or trigger value for this and Council is seeking feedback on the level this should be set at.

Large scale events are also an area Council would like feedback on. At present all events in Marlborough require a waste minimisation plan but the new bylaw sets this at 500 people and is designed to capture major events, not smaller work or family celebrations.

Licensing requirements for waste operators will also be introduced to better monitor the effectiveness of the new bylaw and a set of terms and conditions will sit separately to the bylaw to allow more flexibility as full Council will be able to amend these.

Read the proposed draft bylaw online at www.marlborough.govt.nz Some hard copies are available at Council’s Blenheim Customer Service Centre.

Make a submission online at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

Submissions close 17 April with hearings held on 14 May if required.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

