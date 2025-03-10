Update: Homicide Investigation, Christchurch

Police investigators remain in the Innes Road, Mairehau area today, conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a man last night.

Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, we know that this will be a difficult time for them and we’re working hard to determine the circumstances of this incident.

The community may notice an increased Police presence in the area as we conduct further enquiries.

We’ve spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time but are looking to speak to anyone else who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in Innes Road in the period from 8pm to 9.15pm on Sunday 9 March.

If you have any information that could assist the investigations team and you haven’t already spoken to us, please make contact via 105 over the phone or online [1] using ‘Update my Report’ and referencing file number 250310/9989

- Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells

