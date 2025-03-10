How’s Life? Pretty Good It Seems — Queenstown Lakes 2024 Quality Of Life Survey Results

Queenstown Lakes residents’ overall quality of life has improved over the last year despite cost-of-living pressures, according to the district’s annual Quality of Life survey.

In the Queenstown Lakes District Council 2024 survey, 76% of respondents rated their quality of life as good or better, an increase of 4% from 2023.

Key contributors to locals’ wellbeing were the natural environment, safety, and the lifestyle the district offers. Additionally, several annual housing metrics had also improved.

Mayor Glyn Lewers said it was pleasing to see that Queenstown Lakes residents’ overall quality of life had not only remained high but had improved.

“These are challenging times with affordability issues and the growing pains that come with ongoing rapid growth, so to see so many in our community feeling good about their quality of life is heartening.”

“The results of this survey show positive movement in some areas but reinforce there’s work to be done. I want to reassure the community that we’re listening and feeding results into our own decision making, while also continuing to strongly advocate with central government and other organisations who can help to make a difference,” he said.

The survey results showed that affordability, housing, and infrastructure continued to be the district’s primary challenges.

The national issues of inflation and cost of living were shown to have heavily impacted on Queenstown Lakes residents’ day-to-day lives. Of the respondents whose quality of life had decreased, 57% reported these as a main reason. Furthermore, the number of people reporting that they had no disposable income increased over the last year from 21% to 29%. This is considerably higher than any other result dating back to the surveys inception in 2018.

On the jobs front, the number of residents that agree there is opportunity for career advancement in the district dropped to 38%. Council is addressing this with the district’s economic diversification plan, which was endorsed by 18 organisations in 2024. The plan sets out how local organisations will collaborate to diversify the district’s economy and create more tertiary training and professional development opportunities.

While housing issues remain a concern, there were improvements on the year before. Residents worried about having a steady place to live decreased from 21% in 2023 to 18% last year, and those that had experienced insecure accommodation reduced from 10% to 5%.

To address housing issues, Council is working closely with Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust and central government on mid-to-long term solutions set out in the district’s Joint Housing Action Plan.

Other key issues affecting residents included access to medical professionals, public transport, and the impact of the district’s rapid growth.

Residents reporting no barriers to accessing medical professionals declined again, from 39% last year to 37%, and is down from 47% in 2020. And only 14% of respondents agreed that public transport met their needs.

The survey’s results and analysis will be provided to Te Whatu Ora (responsible for public health) and Otago Regional Council (responsible for public transport).

In the environment space, residents concerned about climate change dropped from 78% to 71%, with most moving to the neutral category. And while 87% of residents agreed they believed it’s worth taking the time to get recycling right and that they are confident they recycle correctly, only 15% agree they are confident their recycling actually gets recycled.

The 2024 Quality of Life survey had 1,709 responses from residents, and a further 613 from non-residents.

The release of these results coincides with the opening of the Council’s new trust and satisfaction survey. While the Quality of Life survey focuses on the community’s general wellbeing, the new Community Insights Survey aims to gauge satisfaction and trust with Council.

FURTHER INFORMATION | Kā pāroko tāpiri

Full 2024 Quality of Life survey results can be view at: https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/qol

2025 Community Insights Survey: https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/community-insights-survey-2025

Key highlights of the 2024 Quality of Life survey results:

Housing

· Residents concerned about having a steady place to live decreased from 21% in 2023 to 18%. Those that had experienced insecure accommodation reduced from 10% to 5%.

· 49% of residents who rent accommodation to short-term guests do so to afford their mortgage or rent, with 31% doing so for a secondary income.

Jobs and Income

· Residents reporting no disposable income or being unable to cover expenses increased from 21% to 29%. This is considerably higher than any other survey year.

· 38% of residents agree that there is opportunity for career advancement in the district while 45% agreed there is a long-term career path for them

Health

· 68% of residents reported good or excellent ratings of physical wellbeing and 63% reported good or excellent ratings for mental wellbeing.

· Residents reporting no barriers to accessing medical professionals declined again year on year, from 39% to 37%, and is down from 47% in 2020.

Transport

· The percentage of residents using alternate transport methods increased for each different mode of transport year on year, with a significant increase in those walking at least monthly.

Neighbourhood

· There was an increase from 51% to 59% of those agreeing they would recommend living and working in the district.

Environment

· 71% of residents are concerned with climate change, down from 78%.

· 87% of residents agree that they believe it’s worth taking the time to get recycling right, and are confident they recycle correctly, however only 15% agree that they are confident their recycling actually gets recycled.

Non-resident survey results

· 81% of non-residents are satisfied with the community facilities in the district, 71% agree it is a welcoming community and 88% would recommend the district to friends. However, there was a decrease in those that thought the district was easy to get around.

· Only 29% of respondents agreed there was adequate healthcare, 25% that public transport met their needs, and 23% that the district was affordable.

