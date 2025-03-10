Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Le Va Unites Pacific Leaders To Find Solutions To Global Issues

Monday, 10 March 2025, 9:57 pm
Press Release: Le Va

Le Va, Aotearoa New Zealand’s Pacific primary prevention NGO, is hosting the Global Pacific Solutions: GPS 2025 conference on 10-11 April 2025 in Manukau to engage international leaders and local communities in conversations about issues such as climate change, suicide, mental health and addiction.

Traditionally taboo topics like child sexual abuse and child trafficking will also be brought to light as Le Va breaks the silence to drive meaningful change.

The latest Salvation Army State of the Nation report for 2025 shows that Pacific children in Aotearoa have a higher rate of food insecurity, with half going without food often or sometimes.

Rising poverty levels mean that nearly one in three Pacific children experience material hardship – the highest rate for all ethnic groups.

Experts in their field will join creatives and those with lived experience to harness solutions to some of these challenges at Le Va’s Global Pacific Solutions Conference.

Le Va Chief Executive, Denise Kingi-‘Ulu’ave, says, “At GPS 2025, we are bringing together some of the best minds in the world to address global and Pacific issues that affect so many.

“We have top researchers and academics, youth ambassadors and cultural knowledge holders who will share their wisdom and experience with our audience to inspire and ignite change.”

Denise adds, “Our Global Pacific Solutions conference is truly an event not to be missed. It is a rare opportunity to connect with professionals, community members and leaders who are all dedicated to find a way forward to a brighter future for our children and mokopuna.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Global Pacific Solutions: GPS 2025 is being held at Due Drop Events Centre, Manukau on 10-11 April from 9am to 4.30pm. Register online: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2025/global-pacific-solutions-2025/auckland/manukau-city

Le Va works alongside the services and in communities to deliver mental health, addiction, public health, suicide prevention, disability, youth wellbeing and violence prevention social sectors to develop flourishing Pasifika communities who are reaching their full potential.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Le Va on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 