Le Va Unites Pacific Leaders To Find Solutions To Global Issues

Le Va, Aotearoa New Zealand’s Pacific primary prevention NGO, is hosting the Global Pacific Solutions: GPS 2025 conference on 10-11 April 2025 in Manukau to engage international leaders and local communities in conversations about issues such as climate change, suicide, mental health and addiction.

Traditionally taboo topics like child sexual abuse and child trafficking will also be brought to light as Le Va breaks the silence to drive meaningful change.

The latest Salvation Army State of the Nation report for 2025 shows that Pacific children in Aotearoa have a higher rate of food insecurity, with half going without food often or sometimes.

Rising poverty levels mean that nearly one in three Pacific children experience material hardship – the highest rate for all ethnic groups.

Experts in their field will join creatives and those with lived experience to harness solutions to some of these challenges at Le Va’s Global Pacific Solutions Conference.

Le Va Chief Executive, Denise Kingi-‘Ulu’ave, says, “At GPS 2025, we are bringing together some of the best minds in the world to address global and Pacific issues that affect so many.

“We have top researchers and academics, youth ambassadors and cultural knowledge holders who will share their wisdom and experience with our audience to inspire and ignite change.”

Denise adds, “Our Global Pacific Solutions conference is truly an event not to be missed. It is a rare opportunity to connect with professionals, community members and leaders who are all dedicated to find a way forward to a brighter future for our children and mokopuna.”

Global Pacific Solutions: GPS 2025 is being held at Due Drop Events Centre, Manukau on 10-11 April from 9am to 4.30pm. Register online: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2025/global-pacific-solutions-2025/auckland/manukau-city

Le Va works alongside the services and in communities to deliver mental health, addiction, public health, suicide prevention, disability, youth wellbeing and violence prevention social sectors to develop flourishing Pasifika communities who are reaching their full potential.

