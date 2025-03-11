Urgent Need For Rehoming Horses

Kaimanawa Horse Advocates call out with the urgent need to find homes for around 200 Kaimanawa Horses from the Waiouru Ranges in April.

The official 2025 Muster count will be completed by the Dept of Conservation (DoC) within the next 2-3 weeks and will likely confirm that there over 500 horses in the Kaimanawa Ranges. The push is on to find as many homes as possible for the 200 plus horses that will need to be removed in the muster which is planned for ANZAC weekend.

The horses are generally healthy, and foaling rates appear to be increasing. Contraception for the mares was introduced in 2022 however it will be several breeding seasons before this significantly reduces the herd size to near the maintenance level target of 300 set by the Kaimanawa Wild Horse Advisory Group (KWHAG) including DoC.

Alternative less acceptable options will need to be explored if homes cannot be found. Keeping the herd to around 300 allows for the horses to maintain the best condition, while also protecting the fragile ecosystems, unique to the Moawhango Ecological Zone.

Kaimanawa horses are known to be curious, honest, and friendly, are trained for a variety of equine disciplines, and are now being seen in the upper levels of equine competitions. They have gained favour among the equestrian community as highly competitive sport horses, pony club mounts and good all-rounders.

Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Society Charity (KHH) continues to work on the development of rehoming incentives such as subsidies for the horse transport from the muster and support with welfare concerns and any treatment or rehabilitation immediately post muster. There are options for the new owners to experience the taming of a wild horse themselves or having one trained initially by a proven professional.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With very low numbers of applications for horses received to date, time is fast running out for experienced horse owners to apply before the application deadline in early April. KHH is more than happy to offer prospective new owners support and advice and encourage anyone interested to get in touch now. Our welfare team members are ready to help with the application process.

Information and applications on rehoming a Kaimanawa wild horse can be found at: Kaimanawa Heritage Horses Welfare Society:

Website: www.kaimanawaheritagehorses.org

© Scoop Media

