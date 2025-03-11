Two-For-One: Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Quick-thinking officers have found not one but two stolen vehicles within 30 minutes of them being taken in Golflands on Sunday night.

At about 10.10pm, Police observed a vehicle travelling at high speed heading south on Chapel Road.

Senior Sergeant Anson Lin, of Counties Manukau East Police, says officers signalled for the vehicle to stop however it failed to do so.

“No pursuit was initiated and the vehicle has eventually slowed due to damage to one of the wheels and come to a stop on Great South Road, Manurewa.

“Both occupants were then taken into custody with the assistance of Delta, the Police dog unit.”

Senior Sergeant Lin says officers made a number of enquiries and located a second stolen vehicle, which had been abandoned on Corta Bella Place, Golflands.

“Within 30 minutes of noticing the first vehicle, police had located two stolen vehicles and taken two people into custody.

“This is a great example of staff working hard to hold those responsible for this type of crime in our communities, to account.”

A 17-year-old will appear in Manukau Youth Court on 24 March charged with two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop, driving while forbidden and dangerous driving.

A 15-year-old has been charged with two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and will appear in Manukau Youth Court on 17 March.

