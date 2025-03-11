Ōkato Kids Explore Their Creativity With Help From NPDC Creative Communities Fund

Franzi Maciej (back) gets creative with (left to right) Tegan, 6, Bodhi, 7, and Vireya, 6. Photo/Supplied.

Ōkato tamariki are expanding their imaginations in an after-school art program thanks to funds from NPDC’s Creative Communities Scheme.

Eleven children aged 5 to 8 have joined the Creative Explorers, who meet at Coastal Taranaki School every Monday after class, to experiment with abstract art, giant murals, printmaking and other creative projects using recycled and natural materials.

“We focus on the creative process, rather than finished products. Many tamariki, especially in rural communities like Ōkato, have limited opportunities to freely explore the joy of art-making and materials without pressure or screens,” said Creative Explorers Facilitator Franzi Maciej.

“Making art has a vital role in lifelong learning and wellbeing. Creative Explorers offers a space where children can follow their curiosity and express themselves, while having fun and connecting with each other. The funding helped me provide a variety of art materials and provide an affordable program for local families.”

The Creative Explorers received $2,475 from the Creative Communities Scheme, which helped buy materials and keep the cost affordable for Ōkato families.

Creative Communities funding is open to applications from 9 March to 6 April. Find out more at npdc.govt.nz/creativecommunitiesscheme.

FAST FACTS

The Creative Communities Scheme is a partnership between the government’s Creative New Zealand arts agency and councils to promote community involvement, diversity and young people participating in the arts.

Each year the NPDC Creative Communities Scheme distributes around $50,000 on behalf of Creative New Zealand to local artists and arts groups.

Artists and arts groups can apply for up to $2,500 each round, but larger amounts can be granted for major projects.

Last year the scheme helped about 40 artists and arts groups.

