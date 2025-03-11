QT Oil Spill Exercise A Success In Collaboration – ORC

A multi-team response to a joint exercise testing the response to an oil spill in Lake Whakatipu was successful, says ORC’s Team Leader Investigation, Peter Kelliher.

"The exercise provided a valuable opportunity for our teams to all work together in a simulated real-world scenario," says Mr Kelliher.

The exercise, on 26 February, was led by the Otago Regional Council’s Pollution Response team, in collaboration with staff from the Queenstown Lakes District Council and its Harbourmaster team - responding together to the simulated real-life emergency scenario.

Team work. Staff from ORC, QLDC and QLDC Harbourmaster at simulated oil spill at Bay View Reserve at Kelvin Heights on Lake Whakatipu. Photo/Supplied.

"It’s vital that we regularly test and refine our response strategies to ensure we can respond effectively to any environmental emergencies which may arise," he says.

The exercise at Bay View Reserve at Kelvin Heights on Lake Whakatipu brought together 23 people across the three organisations, starting at 11am for three hours.

The exercise was designed to test the response protocols in the event of a potential environmental disaster, Mr Kelliher says.

“The scenario involved a collision between two vessels on the lake, leading to a significant discharge of oil and fuel into the water.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The training included deployment of a boom around the oil spill, a key tool used in oil spill management to contain and mitigate the spread of contaminants.

Mr Kelliher says the boom is essential in protecting sensitive waterbodies, and the exercise allowed the teams to practice their deployment and coordination, ensuring that all agencies are prepared for an emergency.

Boom deployment. Simulation exercise at Bay View Reserve at Kelvin Heights on Lake Whakatipu. Photo/Supplied.

The event highlighted the strong collaboration between the ORC, QLDC, and the QLDC’s Harbourmaster, showcasing their combined efforts to safeguard the pristine environment of Lake Whakatipu and its surrounding areas, Mr Kelliher says.

The oil spill exercise not only tested the technical aspects of spill containment but also emphasized the importance of teamwork and communication between multiple agencies in times of crisis.

© Scoop Media

