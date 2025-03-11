Council Confirms Reduced Restricted Access Hours On Links Avenue

Tauranga City Council elected members confirmed yesterday that the access restrictions on Links Avenue will remain in place with reduced hours, reflecting strong community support while allowing greater access.

The new restricted hours will be Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 9am and 2.30pm to 4pm, including public and school holidays, with no restrictions outside these hours. These changes will take effect in May.

Currently, the restricted hours are Monday to Friday, 7am to 10am and 2pm to 4pm.

The access restriction trial on Links Avenue began in March 2022, with the latest update in July 2024 providing residents and visitors with more flexibility during restricted hours without needing an exemption or risking a fine.

This update allowed residents and visitors to enter and exit Links Avenue at the same point at any time and by ensuring at least 15 minutes have passed between entering and exiting Links Avenue from different roads. These changes aimed to reduce peak-time traffic volumes and improve safety for the community.

Following an update on Links Avenue at the Project Planning and Monitoring Committee meeting on 17 September 2024, the community raised concerns about potential changes to its operation. The community decided to write to Council, sending 49 submissions—48 in support of the current restrictions and one opposing them.

Feedback highlighted that the access restrictions have successfully prevented Links Avenue from being used as a commuter shortcut, improving safety for tamariki travelling to school by scooter, bike and on foot, and creating a more family-friendly neighbourhood.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

At the City Delivery Committee meeting, a majority of Councillors supported a balanced approach—retaining restricted access while reducing the restricted hours.

Deputy Mayor and Mauao/Mount Maunganui Ward Councillor Jen Scoular says this decision ensures continued safety benefits while allowing greater access for residents and visitors.

“We’ve heard from the community that the access restriction trial has increased safety, and we appreciate the recent feedback from residents who have proactively shared their thoughts.

“Keeping the restrictions with reduced hours strikes a good balance—allowing increased access while still maintaining the safety measures that are needed.”

For more information about the Links Avenue safety improvements and the access restriction trial, visit letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/linksavenue.

© Scoop Media

