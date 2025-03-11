Homicide Investigation Launched, Hokowhitu

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man in Hokowhitu this morning.

Emergency services were called to Te Awe Awe Street just after 8am, where a man was critically injured following an assault.

Despite urgent medical treatment, he died a short time later.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Those involved were known to each other and Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

A scene examination will be occurring over the next couple of days while Police work to piece together the circumstances leading up to the fatal assault.

