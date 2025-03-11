If Our Tamariki Are Hungry, Whangaia: A Hauora Approach To School Lunches

Hāpai Te Hauora is calling for a return to the basics-if our tamariki are hungry, whangaia. Tamariki across Aotearoa are going hungry, and instead of ensuring they have access to nourishing meals, the response has been to cut costs, lower food quality, and shift blame onto parents. This is unacceptable. Amidst ongoing discussions about the future of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches Programme, the real issue is being lost: tamariki are going without kai, and that cannot continue.

Recent data from the New Zealand Health Survey shows food insecurity among tamariki is rising. The 2023-2024 survey found the proportion of children in households where food runs out sometimes or often jumped from 21.3% to 27% in just one year.

"Alarmingly, over half of Pacific children (54.8%) and over a third of Māori children (34.3%) are from homes where they are not getting the food they need sometimes or often." (Health Coalition Aotearoa)

School lunches have benefits beyond nutrition. In Aotearoa, they have been linked to better attendance and engagement, especially in communities facing food insecurity. Ka Ora, Ka Ako has already shown success, increasing attendance by an average of three school days per year for students in underserved communities. (RNZ)

Despite this, current policy contradicts itself-cutting costs by reducing food quality and portion sizes while telling struggling families to provide their own lunches. This shifts responsibility onto whānau already under financial pressure.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Hāpai Te Hauora CEO Jacqui Harema states:

"The reality is, many families are struggling with the rising cost of living. No parent wants their child to go hungry, but for many different reasons, it’s happening. Instead of asking why, we need to act now."

Hāpai Te Hauora urges decision-makers to prioritise tamariki by ensuring all schools provide high-quality, nutritious meals that support learning, development, and lifelong health.

Whānau Māori also face limited opportunities for food sovereignty due to economic, environmental, and policy pressures. Our food systems must empower Māori communities rather than restrict them.

Additionally, safety must be a priority. Reports of meals arriving too hot, too cold, or contaminated raise serious concerns. Every meal provided to tamariki must be safe, nutritious, and uphold their wellbeing.

Hāpai Te Hauora calls for:

A full and immediate review of school lunch quality, portion sizes, and safety standards.

A shift in narrative-stop blaming parents.

A commitment to solutions that prioritise tamariki wellbeing over cost-cutting.

The bare minimum: every meal served to our children must be safe to eat, free from any risk or harm.

© Scoop Media

