Pukekohe Death Treated As A Homicide

Police is investigating the death of a man in Pukekohe at the end of last year as a homicide.

Counties Manukau CIB has been investigating the death of 48-year-old Donnie Houben since 30 December 2024.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright says Donnie was located deceased at a gang-associated property on Times Place.

“We have been treating the circumstances of Donnie’s death as suspicious since he was located at that address,” she says.

“Numerous enquiries have been underway to better understand the wider set of circumstances at play.

“Preliminary findings from the pathologist indicate he was subjected to an assault prior to his death.”

The investigation team are still awaiting detailed findings from the pathologist.

“We believe there are people out in the community that have further information about those involved in Donne’s death,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“I’m calling on those people to do the right thing and speak up to help hold those responsible to account.”

Those with information can come forward that their information will be dealt with in confidence.

Information can be provided to the investigation team via Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can update Police online now [1] or call 105 using the reference number 241230/6522.

