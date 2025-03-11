A New Chapter Of Generosity: The Legacy Of Dr. George Mason To Continue Through Taranaki Foundation

Taranaki Foundation is proud to celebrate the establishment of a new fund following a transfer from the George Mason Charitable Trust (GMCT). Dr. George Mason, who passed away last year at the age of 94, was a humble yet generous philanthropist whose contributions to science, conservation and education have left a lasting impact.

In 2020, George was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for his outstanding contributions to science, conservation, and philanthropy. “I haven't married. I don't need flash motor cars, I don't need motorbikes. I'd rather use my skill to assist people,” he said upon receiving the honour. “I think it gives you a lot of satisfaction, seeing the benefit of your contribution.”

George’s connection to Taranaki spanned over 65 years, during which time he played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s environmental and scientific landscape. In 1988, he founded Taranaki NuChem Limited (later Zelam Limited), developing successful crop protection products and timber preservatives. A passionate environmentalist, he served as chairman of the North Taranaki branch of the Forest & Bird Society and climbed Mount Taranaki over 100 times.

Established in 1995, the GMCT was founded for the purpose of donating a portion of royalties from George’s business to education and postgraduate research, with a particular focus on the natural history of the Taranaki region. Over the years, the Trust has provided millions of dollars in funding, creating study and research opportunities for young people across New Zealand while supporting environmental protection efforts.

Locally, many individuals and charitable organisations have also benefited from George’s generosity. For over a decade, the GMCT supported New Plymouth Riding for the Disabled (RDA), by sponsoring one of their therapy horses, Marley.

Kevin Neilsen, President of New Plymouth RDA, shared what this support has meant, stating that “Over the past 10 years, Marley has provided therapeutic horse riding to more than 500 young people living with disabilities”.

"RDA is a programme-based initiative where each rider has goals to achieve. Often, there are physical benefits, such as improved posture that enhances mobility. But you know what? It's more than just the physical aspects, it's the spark in a child's eye, the glimmer of self-esteem and confidence."

Another beneficiary is Puke Ariki. For several years, the GMCT, sponsored a Summer Reading Programme student over the Christmas holidays. These students were typically studying teaching or library sciences.

Gabrielle Malu, who participated in the programme during her final year of teacher training, speaks highly of the experience.

“I formed an excellent working relationship with the children and their whānau who visited the libraries. I am now a teacher at Ōākura School and continue to have a close working relationship with the library team, encouraging my own students to be active users of the library.”

Following Dr. Mason’s passing, GMCT trustees reflected on how best to continue serving the Trust’s purpose. They decided to transfer $2 million from the Trust into a named fund with Taranaki Foundation, ensuring George’s vision continues for future generations. Taranaki Foundation will administer the funds as per the Trust’s wishes and safeguard them in perpetuity.

At the time of the transfer to Taranaki Foundation, the GMCT trustees were Elise Smith, Brian Milestone and Barry Upson.

Barry Upson, a GMCT trustee, shared “Transferring the Trust to Taranaki Foundation gives us confidence that, even in 50 years’ time, these funds will be well cared for, and the beneficiaries who were so important to George will continue to be supported.”

The George Mason Charitable Trust Fund, now managed as one of Taranaki Foundation’s named funds, will continue to distribute $85,000 annually to the specified 26 beneficiaries, with grants ranging from $450 to $16,500 each year.

“Dr. George Mason’s devotion to Taranaki and his lifelong commitment to education and the environment through philanthropy have left an incredible and inspiring legacy. Our goal at Taranaki Foundation is to provide local charities with sustainable, long-term income through careful investment of funds. It is a true privilege to continue George’s giving, ensuring his legacy lives on through the Foundation,” commented Phil Hinton, Chair of Taranaki Foundation.

